Woman faces felony DWI charge after South Street incident

Nov. 30—A 27-year old Lockport woman was arrested for alleged reckless driving while under the influence of alcohol. A juvenile was also reported to be in the vehicle, making the first-time DWI a felony offense.

Lockport police said they received a report of a vehicle striking other vehicles on South Street and driving off. Upon coming upon the scene on South Street, police said a man was standing on the sidewalk while a female screamed at him from a vehicle. The male stated that his son was also in the vehicle.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the driver had struck at least two vehicles as it attempted to strike the man multiple times by turning around again and again on South Street near Pine Street.

Abigail J. Farkhas, 27, 478 South St., was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child, reckless driving, leaving the scene of property damage and failure to use designated lane.

She was transported to Lockport Police Department where she failed one field sobriety test, but completed all others satisfactorily. A breath test, however, provided a blood-alcohol content of 0.10.

Farkas was released with an appearance ticket.