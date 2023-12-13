Woman faces judge after throwing bowl of hot food at Ohio fast food worker

A woman faced a judge on Tuesday after throwing a bowl of hot food at an Ohio fast food worker.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, faced Parma Municipal Judge Timothy Gilligan who said he would give her credit 60 days of prison time if she worked in a fast-food restaurant for at least 20 hours a week.

News Center 7 previously reported that Hayne threw the food into the face of a 17-year-old Chipotle worker in Parma.

She pled guilty to misdemeanor assault.

The judge said he had never handed down a sentence like this before.

“So, I thought, ‘Why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy?’” said Milligan.

Hayne will spend 30 days in jail and two months working at a fast-food job.

The court still needs to approve the job.