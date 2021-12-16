Woman faces mandatory life in prison for role in 2002 Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE – A woman was convicted Thursday for her role in the killing of a man in Charlotte nearly two decades ago.

A jury in Eaton County Circuit Court found Dineane Rochelle Ducharme guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in connection with the death of Roberto Caraballo, officials said.

She will receive the mandatory sentence of life without parole when she goes before Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham on Feb. 1.

"I think what needs to be remembered here is that, even it it takes 20 years (to get a conviction), it's not okay to kill someone," Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said Thursday after the verdicts were returned.

An attorney for Ducharme did not immediately return a telephone message from the State Journal late Thursday.

Ducharme was among three people charged in a case that went unsolved for 16 years.

Caraballo, 37, was bludgeoned in the basement of a house on Horatio Street in Charlotte in 2002, authorities said. His burned remains were found in a metal footlocker in a wooded area near an Ottawa County blueberry field.

The remains were not identified until 2015, after someone contacted a detective and helped police establish that Caraballo was the victim.

In October 2019, Christopher McMillan, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with Caraballo's death and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum.

McCallum was living overseas when the charges were issued and was arrested in Rome in early 2020 after a multinational search. Lloyd said she is being held in a jail in Italy and will be extradited to Michigan to face trial.

McMillan testified during Ducharme's trial, which began on Dec. 3, Lloyd said.

According to testimony in a November 2018 warrant hearing, McMillan told police the murder was planned and that McCallum, who was married to Caraballo, pushed the victim down the basement stairs, where he was attacked by the three defendants and bludgeoned with at least one hammer.

McCallum wrapped a plastic bag around Caraballo's head and suffocated him after realizing he was still alive, McMillan told police.

Ducharme told police her mother killed Caraballo, a detective testified in the warrant hearing. She denied having anything to do with his death but said she helped dispose of the body, he said.

McMillan's plea bargain sets his minimum prison sentence at 15 years and requires that he testify truthfully in hearings involving the other two defendants.

The "Jack in the Box" murder, as police were calling the case before they knew Caraballo's name, was the subject of an online documentary produced in cooperation with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office during the mid-2000s.

The video spurred someone to come forward and help police identify Caraballo, officials said.

The jury for Ducharme began deliberating about noon Wednesday and returned its verdicts about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd said.

The prosecutor lauded the work of retired Eaton County Sheriff's Detective Jim Maltby and retired Ottawa County Sheriff's Detective Robert Donker.

"They came back out of retirement to be with me here every day," said Lloyd, who handled the trial along with Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Tetloff.

