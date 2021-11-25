Woman faces manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting 2 people with her car in Wahiawa

Nov. 25—A 53-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after she allegedly hit two people with her sedan in Wahiawa Friday, killing one of them.

Tina Marie Amado appeared before Judge William Domingo at Honolulu District Court today via video conference from the courthouse cellblock.

Police said Amado argued with a 58-year-old woman and 44-year-old man just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The argument escalated and Amado allegedly entered her 2011 Toyota Camry, drove into the pair and fled in her vehicle.

The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man refused treatment, according to police.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Brandy Von Hamm of Wahiawa. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was classified as a homicide.

On Sunday afternoon, officers located Amado in Haleiwa and arrested her.

She has a criminal record of two misdemeanor theft convictions and one petty misdemeanor theft conviction.

During today's hearing, deputy public defender Aubrey Bento requested a bail reduction.

Deputy prosecutor Loren Haugen argued Amado is a flight risk because she fled the scene of the alleged crime.

The judge granted a reduction to $50, 000 aggregate bail from $500, 000 aggregate bail and set her preliminary hearing for Friday.