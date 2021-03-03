Woman faces manslaughter charge in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA — A 27-year-old Tampa woman faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on Tuesday, according to court records.

Tampa police arrested Joilica Sutherland on Tuesday night, several hours after the shooting at the Palm Avenue Apartments, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 10610 N 30th St. shortly before 10:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said she shot a 28-year-old man, the arrest report says. The woman said she and the man got into an argument and that the gun discharged when the man grabbed it, according to the report. The woman said she left the gun on her couch in her apartment in the complex.

When officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound outside a building in the complex, he told officers his girlfriend shot him, the report states. He was taken to a local hospital and died there from his injuries.

The man’s name and most other information was redacted in the arrest report released to the Tampa Bay Times by the records department at the Hillsborough County jail.

A records custodian said the information is exempt from disclosure under Florida’s public records law because the investigation remains open. In addition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department no longer release the names of crime victims, citing their interpretation of Marsy’s Law — a voter-approved amendment to the Florida Constitution that was designed to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under the public records law.

Jail records show Sutherland was arrested at the Tampa Police Department’s downtown headquarters on Franklin Street and booked on a charge of manslaughter with a weapon. Booking records show the weapon used in the shooting was a .38-caliber pistol.

Sutherland was being held in jail Wednesday in lieu of $15,000 bail.