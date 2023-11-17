Woman faces manslaughter, DUII charges after fatal crash in Powell-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was arrested Thursday after investigators determined that she was driving under the influence of intoxicants during a fatal single-car crash in the Powell-Gilbert neighborhood last month, Portland police announced.

Patricia Reyes-Castro, 33, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Accused PDX shooter wanted to kill family in Texas: Court docs

According to police, Reyes-Castro was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Veloster near Southeast 135th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard on Oct. 18 when she failed to “negotiate a right turn” and ended up striking a tree.

The passenger in her car was found dead at the scene, while Reyes-Castro suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Officials identified the passenger who died as 27-year-old Portland man Jose Luis Garcia-Macedo — Portland Police Bureau said they incorrectly stated in the original release that the passenger was female.

“Alcohol intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash,” PPB said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.