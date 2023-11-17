Woman faces murder charge after Augusta's second fatal shooting in the past week

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the Thursday shooting death of a 32-year-old man − the second Augusta shooting death in the past week.

Shakeichia Jackson, 30, is being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center while the investigation continues in the death of 32-year-old Myron Garnett, according to Sgt. John Perry of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers answered a call just before 9 p.m. Thursday that led them to the corner of Verdery and Oak streets, just behind Paine College. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Garnett was shot at least once and an autopsy has been scheduled.

In the early hours of Oct. 25, officers responded to the same intersection of Verdery and Oak to investigate an act of simple battery by family violence. Officers made no arrest.

On Nov. 11, Charles Irvin, 50, was shot on the 1500 block of Bleakley Street off 15th and Poplar streets. He was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m. Nov. 11 at Wellstar MCG, formerly known as Augusta University Medical Center.

The Irvin shooting took place just 1,000 feet away from the Garnett shooting. Each shooting occurred on either side of 15th Street.

