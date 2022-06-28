Woman faces murder charge in deadly shooting at Columbia apartment complex

A Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of shooting a man to death at an apartment complex.

Columbia Police Department said in a Tuesday release that it had arrested Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin, 25, and charged her with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect reportedly turned herself in to authorities late Monday night. Harvin is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday at the North Pointe Estates apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue. Police said Harvin and a 29-year-old man got into an argument and Harvin shot the man. Police said the argument was part of an “ongoing personal conflict” between several people.

Police responded to the scene after getting a Shotspotter gunshot detection alert, and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

The State reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon as to the identity of the deceased.

“This case is another example of a life lost too soon to senseless gun violence,” Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement.

Police said investigators are working to determine if additional people will be charged in connection with the case.