Woman faces murder charge after lighting boyfriend on fire at Arlington gas station, police say

A 24-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after police say she lit her boyfriend on fire at an Arlington gas station and fled the scene.

Breana Johnson, of Arlington, was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault. Her charge will be upgraded to murder after the victim, a 25-year-old man who has not yet been publicly identified, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital Tuesday.

The incident occurred on July 18 around 9 p.m. Police said that the couple had arrived at the gas station, located in the 1900 block of East Mayfield Road, and the two were arguing, according to witnesses and video footage. Johnson then pumped gasoline into the back seat of their vehicle, where the man was sitting, and “intentionally ignited it,” police said.

“After the victim exited the vehicle, Ms. Johnson got back into the Jeep and drove away from the scene,” police said.

Several bystanders called 911, reporting that a man was on fire. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the witnesses had been able to put out the flames.

The man had suffered severe burns all over his body and was listed in critical condition. He died Tuesday at a hospital in Collin County.

Johnson was arrested on July 19 and is being held at the Tarrant County Jail. She’s expected in court on Aug. 10.

The man will be identified by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.