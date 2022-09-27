Woman faces murder charges in Manchester man's death

Sep. 27—Authorities announced felony murder charges against Stephanie Beard, the 34-year-old accused of murdering an elderly man in his downtown Manchester apartment in May.

Beard is charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder of John Glennon, 71, in his Carpenter Center apartment on May 13. One indictment alleges she did so recklessly, the other knowingly. She is also charged with stealing his car.

Authorities quickly located Beard in Massachusetts, and she returned voluntarily to the Granite State.

Since her return, her lawyers have entered several filings in Hillsborough County Superior Court and moved to seal them. While not always the case, that pattern often marks the beginning stages in an effort to find a defendant mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Beard has had a few run-ins with the law, according to online Superior Court records. Last year she was arrested on a burglary charge, but a grand jury didn't indict her.

In 2016, she was found guilty of drug and robbery charges and ordered into mental health court. Messages left for her public defenders were not immediately returned.

Also this month, a Hillsborough County grand jury brought felony assault charges against Raymond Moore for an attempted stabbing that took place about a month before Moore allegedly murdered an elderly Manchester resident out for his morning walk early this month at Nutts Pond.

The early September murder of Daniel Whitmore put the city on edge because of its location — a frequently used south Manchester walking path adjacent to ball fields used by dozens of neighborhood kids.

The indictments against Moore stem from a July confrontation where he allegedly slashed at a man's mid-section with a knife. The victim jumped back and avoided getting hurt.

Moore faces a first-degree assault charge, misdemeanor criminal threatening and felony falsifying of evidence, which in this case involves hiding the knife.

When Moore appeared in court, a judge released him on his own recognizance. A little more than a month later, he was arrested and charged with Whitmore's murder.

Michael Garrity, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, said his office wouldn't comment on Moore's bail in the assault case.

Garrity said the investigation into Whitmore's Sept. 2 homicide continues, and he can't say when the case will go to a grand jury for indictment.