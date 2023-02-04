Woman faces second attempted murder charge in Flowery Branch shooting over barking dog

Feb. 3—A Hall County grand jury indicted a Flowery Branch woman on a second attempted murder charge from a shooting police say started over a barking dog, according to court documents.

Fonda Suzette Spratt, 56, was charged Jan. 25 with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and a single count each of home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Spratt was originally arrested after a Nov. 29 shooting at an apartment on Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said it started as an argument between neighbors about a dog barking.

The indictment alleges Spratt entered the apartment occupied by two women with a handgun and then shot. One woman was struck twice and taken to the hospital.

Hulsey previously told The Times they brought the attempted murder charge because "she did admit that she wanted to kill her."

Spratt was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill previously told The Times he was working diligently to resolve the case.

McNeill did not return a request for comment Friday, Feb. 3, regarding the new charge.