Woman faces vehicular homicide charge for deadly September 2022 Nashville wreck

Leann Sealy, 26, is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection with a Hobson Pike wreck that left her passenger dead and two others hurt last year, Nashville police said.

Tremel Lewis died after a head-on collision between a Saturn Aura and a Nissan Murano on Sept. 4, 2022, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was 28.

The wreck happened on Hobson Pike near Old Nottingham Drive around 5:30 a.m. after police said the Saturn crossed into oncoming traffic. Police found marijuana scattered on the seats of the Saturn, which Sealy was driving. Her blood test was also positive for marijuana, according to MNPD.

Sealy and Lewis were not wearing seatbelts, police said. Sealy was seriously hurt, but survived.

Both people in the Nissan were wearing seatbelts and were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sealy also faces two counts of vehicular assault and a charge for driving on a suspended license, records show. She was booked into jail in Davidson County on Sunday evening and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

