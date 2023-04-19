Woman facing animal cruelty charge after abandoning puppy in Groveland alley, police say

Authorities have charged a woman wanted in connection with a case of alleged animal abandonment on Monday.

Groveland Police say the woman will be summonsed to appear at Haverhill District Court at a later date to face the charge of animal cruelty.

Her name was not released.

Officials say they responded to an area of Main Street around 3 p.m. for a report of an abandoned Australian Shepherd puppy. Officers took the pup to a nearby animal shelter and sought the public’s help in identifying the alleged perpetrator.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance with this case.

