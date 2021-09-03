Woman facing burglary charges in Cherokee County

Sep. 3—A 35-year-old woman is facing burglary charges after purportedly being caught early Thursday morning entering a home near Galena, Kansas, through a pet door.

David Groves, the Cherokee County sheriff, said Brittany Stamps was arrested when she woke up occupants of the house shortly before 5 a.m. in the course of crawling through their pet door armed with a knife.

Stamps was being held on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and trespassing.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.