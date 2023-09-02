Woman facing charges for alleged attack of a homeless woman in Dayton

A Dayton woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking a homeless person.

Brianna Ramsay, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from an alleged attack on July 6 around Garland Ave and E. Second St.

Ramsay is accused of attacking a homeless person who was sheltering under a tarp with “some type of metal pipe,” according to Greg Flannagan, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The attack broke the victim’s arm.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ramsay.

She’s scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Sept. 14.