Woman facing charges for alleged fake fortune telling scheme in North Huntingdon Township

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran a fake fortune telling scheme in North Huntingdon Township.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, police have an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Alexis Mitchell. She has no local ties to the area but has addresses in Allegheny County and the states of Texas, Florida, California and Nevada.

Mitchell has another pending case from 2019 where she was charged with fortune telling, identity theft and forgery.

A victim told police that the alleged fraud happened in September 2022 when he sought a psychic reader for spiritual help and found “Psychic Novena.”

According to police, the victim paid the alleged psychic multiple times through money transferring apps like Venmo, Zelle, Cash App and Square through August 2022.

Investigators estimate that the victim lost more than $10,000. He was reimbursed for some of the payments through credit card companies.

Police said the public should be cautious about this kinds of activities, saying “if someone is asking you for more money, and more payments without providing a legitimate service, it is likely a scam and should be reported to your local authorities.”

