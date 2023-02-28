Woman facing charges for alleged fake fortune telling scheme in North Huntingdon Township

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran a fake fortune telling scheme in North Huntingdon Township.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, police have an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Alexis Mitchell. She has no local ties to the area but has addresses in Allegheny County and the states of Texas, Florida, California and Nevada.

Mitchell has another pending case from 2019 where she was charged with fortune telling, identity theft and forgery.

A victim told police that the alleged fraud happened in September 2022 when he sought a psychic reader for spiritual help and found “Psychic Novena.”

According to police, the victim paid the alleged psychic multiple times through money transferring apps like Venmo, Zelle, Cash App and Square through August 2022.

Investigators estimate that the victim lost more than $10,000. He was reimbursed for some of the payments through credit card companies.

Police said the public should be cautious about this kinds of activities, saying “if someone is asking you for more money, and more payments without providing a legitimate service, it is likely a scam and should be reported to your local authorities.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

17-year-old bound, kidnapped in Cranberry during armed home invasion UPMC agrees to pay $8.5 million to settle whistleblower lawsuit filed by former surgeon 2 attorney general agents, local police officer shot at in Stowe Township VIDEO: Family escapes, pets perish in Wilkinsburg house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Sandy Hook families get approval to dig into Alex Jones's finances

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to retain a forensic financial investigator to dig into the finances of bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax. Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have been found liable for $1.5 billion in two defamation trials over lies that Jones spread about the deadly elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. The Sandy Hook families said that they need specialized assistance to review Jones' assets, income, and ability to pay those verdicts.

  • Daniel Snyder's demands anger NFL owners, renew talk of voting him out

    Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his attorneys have demanded that fellow NFL franchise owners and the league indemnify him against future legal liability and costs if he sells the team, two people with direct knowledge of the NFL's inner workings and the owners' attitudes said. Snyder's demands, which include a threat to sue if the indemnification condition is not met, have angered some owners and renewed discussion about the possibility of taking a vote to remove him from ownership

  • Loretta Swit on the 'M*A*S*H' series finale and why she never liked the nickname 'Hot Lips': 'She was so much more than a piece of anatomy'

    The actress reflects on the show's record-setting series finale "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" on its 40th anniversary.

  • What keeps triggering earthquakes in Turkey? An expert explains

    In less than a month, Turkey has experienced several major earthquakes that have left tens of thousands dead.

  • Report: Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay two years after signing $72M contract

    By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.

  • Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'

    Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) for each person making the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy. Authorities delayed a planned viewing of the coffins to allow more time for identification of the bodies, as desperate relatives and friends arrived in the Calabrian city of Crotone in hope of finding their loved ones, some of whom hailed from Afghanistan. “I am looking for my aunt and her three children," said Aladdin Mohibzada, adding that he drove 25 hours from Germany to reach the makeshift morgue set up at a sports stadium.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • Two UPS employees arrested on charges of taking part in an alleged cocaine trafficking scheme

    Five Texas men, including two UPS employees, were arrested on drug trafficking charges for allegedly transporting cocaine through the company's packages, according to U.S.

  • Buttigieg pushes back on McConnell criticism of ‘woke initiatives’

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday pushed back after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized him for focusing on what the GOP leader called “woke initiatives” over the recent train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. “Even amidst a catalog of crises on his watch, from this and other recent train derailments…

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to ask appeals court to throw out sex trafficking conviction

    Ghislaine Maxwell is expected on Tuesday to ask a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred the case as prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead. "The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, and worked with his accusers "to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories," Maxwell lawyer Arthur Aidala said in a statement obtained by Reuters. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • Target makes new push to court inflation-weary shoppers, reveals plans to spend more cautiously

    Target took the wraps off several key initiatives for 2023 at a NYC investor day. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges

    A 19-year-old Florida man is now facing three first-degree-murder charges related to a shooting last week that killed a television news reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Orange County Sheriff's officials released an arrest warrant Tuesday morning that included two new murder charges against Keith Melvin Moses in the attack in an Orlando neighborhood last Wednesday. Investigators said Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin seconds after the car she was riding in stopped to offer him a ride.

  • And the winner of 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' is…

    There were some shocking, even "brutal" results Monday, but in the end, this was a champion that all of America could get behind.

  • Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer: See Jude Law's Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell and More

    In the first trailer for Disney+'s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson star in the titular roles

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • Matt Gaetz Called Out for Citing Chinese Propaganda in Hearing

    It's not the first time the Florida congressman has tripped over himself while trying to own the libs in Congress this year

  • Jeremy Renner Posts Recovery Workout Video After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Whatever It Takes’

    Jeremy Renner is doing “whatever it takes” to recover following his January snow plow accident, in which the “Hawkeye” actor broke over 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma. In an Instagram Story update on Monday, Renner posted a video of him on an exercise bike, using one leg to pedal with the assistance of […]

  • See how the railroad industry has changed, in six charts

    Railroads used to be an inescapable part of American life: They employed lots of people and were the nation's largest industry by revenue. But that was more than 100 years ago. If they have faded in visibility, they still send trains rumbling across the country, a distant horn in the night. We rely on them more than any other mode of transportation to carry the nation's heavy freight over long distances.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump In Absolutely Blistering Monologue

    The late night host spoke out in his first show since revelations that Trump tried to have him censored.