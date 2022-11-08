Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a dollar tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.

Clayton is facing charges of armed robbery, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held on $2500 bail.

She is due back in court on December 5.

“We emphasize non-prosecution or diversion whenever possible, but in violent incidents with the potential for serious injury, such as this case, we need to recognize the threat to public safety and proceed accordingly,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.

