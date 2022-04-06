Woman facing charges after allegedly trying to drown 1-year-old child in Robinson Township

A woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to drown her 1-year-old child in Robinson Township.

According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Rainelle Wolfe was inside of a hotel room at the Drury Inn & Suites on Ridge Road, when the 1-year-old victim soiled herself.

A witness told police that Wolfe became increasingly angry with the child, and took her by the arms and threw her into the bathtub.

