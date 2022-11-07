Woman facing charges in connection with deadly stabbing on Cape Cod

A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred on Cape Cod on Monday morning.

Aneka K. Brown, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on charges including manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of stabbing in the area of 860 Route 28 in Harwich around 9:15 a.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Video from the scene showed detectives collecting evidence in the area of the old Stone Horse Motel.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Harwich police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW