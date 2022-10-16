Woman facing charges after dropping infant on its head while intoxicated, police say

A woman is facing charges after she dropped an infant on its head while she was intoxicated, police say.

Court documents show that police were sent to 11th Street in New Kensington on Wednesday for reports of a woman carrying a baby while under the influence.

When they arrived, police found Kendrianna Neville, 27, sitting on the ground holding her child and crying.

Officers said Neville kept saying, “I’m sorry.”

Police say Neville told them she had dropped the infant on its head, so she was taken into custody.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com. the baby had a fractured skull but was released from the hospital Thursday in stable condition.

Court documents say Neville was visibly intoxicated while talking to officers, had glassy eyes and was slurring her speech.

She faces charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

