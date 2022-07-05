Woman facing charges in gun incident

Jul. 5—A South Side woman is in custody after she reportedly pulled a loaded gun on several individuals during a dispute outside of a Union Township convenience store.

Union Township police have charged 32-year-old Brittany Montgomery of the 1900 block of Moravia Street with 21 offenses in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on West State Street.

Montgomery is accused of getting into a physical fight with a man, according to a criminal complaint. While others were attempting to stop the fight, she reportedly went to her vehicle and took out a .45-caliber pistol loaded with hollow-point bullets, aimed it at the group and threatened to kill the person, police said.

When police arrived, the man alerted them that Montgomery was standing in front of the patrol car, armed with a gun. Officers said she approached them with her hands in front of her, holding something underneath her dress.

The police confiscated the gun from her and found one bullet in the chamber and four more in the magazine, the report said.

Officers reviewed the store surveillance video, which shows Montgomery with a gun in her hand, pointing it and waving it in the direction of six people, including a juvenile, the complaint states. At one point in the video, another woman tried to push Montgomery's arm down as she was pointing the gun at the crowd, the police reported.

Montgomery is charged with six counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering other persons, and one count each of carrying a gun without a license, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com