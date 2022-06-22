Woman facing charges after hit-and-run incident in McKees Rocks

Ring surveillance video shows the moments a woman was hit by a red Jeep on Woodward Avenue in McKees Rocks, and when the driver drove off.

According to investigators, the woman who was hit and another man were lost, and pulled over to figure out where they needed to go.

Police say the red Jeep allegedly sideswiped the parked car, and the woman in the car got out to confront the driver. Then, the driver took off.

The woman who was behind the wheel, according to detectives, is Samantha Baurhenn.

She’s now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by a vehicle.

Joy Hopewell, the neighbor who gave us her Ring video, says the driver isn’t totally to blame.

”You can see (the victim) standing right there in front of the vehicle, stopping her from being able to go,” Hopewell said.

Hopewell says the victim got aggressive.

”She came around to not only the front of the vehicle, the side of the vehicle, and opened up the woman’s car door. You don’t do that,” Hopewell said.

That’s when the driver took off, hitting the woman.

”In this neighborhood, you don’t stick around for stuff like that. You don’t stick around when someone is yelling at you, you leave. You don’t know if they’re going to have a gun or a knife or go to hurt you,” she added.

While this was happening, several kids watched from the street corner where they were playing.

”It was really scary, and I’m heartbroken for them because that scared them,” she said.

A neighbor told Channel 11 that some of the children had to help police identify the driver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

More E-ZPass customers getting $10 penalty charges Local gas station lowering prices to $2.38/gallon Wednesday Latrobe woman goes viral on TikTok after difficulty getting back to Pittsburgh International Airport VIDEO: Wendy’s in Harmar Township suffers extreme damage from fire, no injuries reported DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts