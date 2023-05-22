Woman facing charges after police say she led them on a chase with a baby in the vehicle

A woman is facing charges after police say she led them on a chase while she had a baby in her vehicle in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania state police say they were called to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out or sleeping in her vehicle while in the care of a 6-month-old child. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Nichole Snyder, who took off in her vehicle.

Troopers say they tried to stop Snyder without a pursuit for an hour and a half before deeming her a danger to herself, the child and the general public.

Eventually, troopers used tire deflation devices to slow the vehicle down and say a “precision immobilization technique” was used to stop it completely.

Neither Snyder nor the baby was injured.

Snyder faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, multiple charges of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

