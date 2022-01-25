Woman facing charges, undergoing evaluation after stabbing in Hamilton

Jan. 25—HAMILTON — A 46-year-old woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after police say she stabbed a 72-year-old resident of an independent living home in Hamilton on Saturday morning.

Leah Ely, 46, who, along with the stabbing victim lived at the Desveaux House on Railroad Avenue, is facing charges that include armed assault with intent to murder (attempted murder); mayhem; assault and battery on a person 60 or older; and assault with a dangerous weapon, police confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The two women knew each other but police have not discussed a motive for the incident.

The elderly woman's condition was not available.

A bail clerk on duty during the weekend set bail for Ely at $100,000 cash.

However, Ely was then sent to the Worcester Recovery Center, a state mental health hospital, for an evaluation following her arrest. Hamilton police had requested that an on-call judge conduct an emergency hearing to have her committed for evaluation, a request that was granted following a remote hearing.

Subsequently, she suffered a medical issue that led to her being moved to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the court's clerk magistrate told Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle Monday.

Ely was under sedation and not alert or aware enough to be arraigned, the clerk magistrate, Kerrin Costello, told the judge.

Attorney Nicholas Morris, who handles superior court felony cases, was appointed by Doyle to represent Ely when she does make her initial appearance.

Doyle said that arraignment will be conducted remotely once she is capable of taking part in the proceeding. A determination will be made on a day-to-day basis but Doyle tentatively set the arraignment for Tuesday.

"As soon as she's coherent she should be arraigned remotely," he said.

Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.

