Woman facing dozens of charges after 10 dogs, 3 cats found in ‘poor health’ at home in Butler County

A woman is facing 77 charges after 13 animals were seized from a home in Butler County as part of an ongoing animal cruelty case, according to state police.

State police executed a search warrant at 212 Saxonburg Road in Summit Township around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said they had to wear hazmat suits and breathing apparatuses to conduct the search because of the deplorable conditions inside the home.

Two officers from the Beaver County Humane Police and ANNA Shelter from Erie seized 10 German shepards and three cats. Police said the animals were in “poor health” and were covered in feces, mites, fleas and lice.

According to a release, Butler County CYS was also contacted and determined the house was unlivable. A Summit Township zoning officer was called, and immediately condemned the residence due the terrible conditions, police said.

Regina Pruitt, 48, and Robert Pruitt, 55, were both placed into custody and were arraigned in front of a judge.

Regina Pruitt is also facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person on top of the 75 animal-related charges.

Robert Pruitt is only facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

We’re working to learn more about the child endangerment charges both are facing.

