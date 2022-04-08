Woman facing drugged driving charge placed in custody

Apr. 8—AMESBURY — A New Hampshire woman ordered by a judge not to use drugs while awaiting trial for a drugged driving offense in February was ordered held without bail after testing positive for drugs Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Jocelyn S. Brown, 37, of Manchester was charged on Feb. 24 with a second drugged driving offense, possession of a Class C drug, heroin possession and negligent operation of a motor vehicle following her arrest by state police just off Interstate 495 north in Amesbury.

She was arraigned March 1 and ordered to return to court Thursday for a pretrial heating. Prior to the hearing, Brown was tested at the courthouse and fentanyl was found in her system, according to a court probation officer.

Upon hearing the news, Judge Allan Swan revoked her release. Brown is due back in court May 2 for another pretrial hearing.

On Feb. 24 about 2:10 p.m., Brown was spotted by Trooper Michael Benevento on Route 150 while erratically merging onto Interstate 495 south.

Benevento had just received word of an erratic motorist on the three-lane highway and found her within seconds. Benevento pulled her over and immediately noticed that she appeared tired with droopy eyes.

When told he had been alerted to an erratic driver, Brown explained that she had pulled over to the side of the road because she got sick. The trooper then asked if she had been using heroin or any kind of drugs but Brown denied taking anything before getting behind the wheel.

Benevento then asked if she knew where she was. Brown was unsure telling the trooper she might have been on Interstate 93.

"Brown continued to confuse me about what city she was coming from or going to. Brown could not tell me what highway she was on. Brown continuously held an unlit cigarette in her hand," Benevento wrote in his report.

Eventually, Benevento asked Brown to take a series of field sobriety tests. Brown failed the tests, prompting the trooper to arrest her.

Benevento then admitted that she had a drug problem and used heroin earlier in the day. She also told Benevento she had heroin, a spoon and a needle in her bra.

When police searched her car, they found a pocketbook containing five kinds of prescription drugs.

A check of her record showed she had a prior drugged driving arrest in Sanford, Maine, in 2010, according to Benevento's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

