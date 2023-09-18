Woman facing felony charge after police say she tried to ram Streetsboro cruiser

A Streetsboro woman is charged with felonious assault on a police officer after she allegedly stalked and attempted to ram an officer's cruiser Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Patricia Wain said the woman, 25, narrowly missed a police officer, passing behind him as he was heading north on Page Road when she ran the stop sign at the intersection at Root Drive and Page Road.

Wain said the woman's 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling twice the speed limit on residential Root Drive when it passed behind the cruiser and over a driveway, drainage ditch and front yard before hitting a pine tree and a house on the east side of Page Road.

A home on the 9300 block of Page Road suffered moderate damage after behing struck.

Wain said the woman admitted she intentionally cut through side-streets after following the officer as he headed east on Route 303, planning to intercept and ram him after he drove north on Page Road.

Nobody was home at the house, which suffered moderate damage. The woman's car had significant front-end damage and was impounded.

Police were not immediately able to determine the woman's motive, as she and the police officer have no apparent connection.

"At some point we may find there is some weird, tertiary relation, but at this point we're just glad nobody was hurt," Wain said.

The woman was booked at the Streetsboro Police Department before being transported to the Portage County Jail pending arraignment.

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman charged after police say she tried to ram Streetsboro cruiser