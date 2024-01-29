Woman facing felony charges after attempting $40K in fraudulent withdrawals

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Colorado woman “with no ties to Utah” is facing charges after allegedly attempting identity fraud and trying to withdraw $40,000 from a credit union, according to Layton City Police.

Annie Alyse Ambrogio, 21, was arrested for the offenses of identity fraud, a second degree felony; two counts of producing or transferring false identification, a second-degree felony; two counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony; and unlawfully possess identification of another, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Mountain America Credit Union in Layton on reports that a female, identified as Ambrogio, was trying to get $20,000 out of an account she had created less than an hour earlier at the same credit union in Farmington, the affidavit states. She reportedly obtained $20,000 from the account in Farmington and was trying to get another $20,000 in Layton.

Ambrogio was contacted, and she admitted to trying to fraudulently obtain the money, Layton police said.

During a search, police said they found two fake government issued identifications, two illegally possessed social security cards, two credit/debit cards not belonging to Ambrogio, two other documents that had other people’s names, and $11,725 in cash.

Ambrogio was booked into the Davis County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

