A woman facing felony charges for her role in Michigan's 'fake elector' scheme bragged in May about not being in jail

Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock waves to an attendee during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday her office was filing felony charges against 16 Michiganians for their role in a 'fake elector' scheme in 2020.

One of the women charged was Michigan Republican Party co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock.

In May, she bragged on Twitter about how Democrats wanted her arrested but that she was still waiting.

A Michigan woman recently charged with eight felonies as part of a "fake elector" scheme in the 2020 presidential election previously bragged on Twitter about her lack of arrest at the time.

"Dems waiting for my arrest," tweeted Michigan Republican Party co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock in May, accompanied by a GIF of a skeleton tapping its fingers on a table captioned "WAITING."

Two months later, on Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Maddock was one of 16 people each facing eight felony counts for their alleged role to try and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by sending a fraudulent document claiming then-President Donald Trump won the presidential race in the state, despite losing by more than 150,000 votes.

"We allege that 16 Michigan residents met covertly in the basement of Michigan GOP headquarters and knowingly, of their own volition, signed statements that they were the duly elected and qualified electors for the president and vice president of the United States of America," Nessel announced on Tuesday. "That was a lie."

A charging document in the fake elector case also alleges that Maddock and 15 other fake electors intentionally took measures to keep their plot as covert as possible.

The document said that two Michigan GOP staffers stood guard at the entrance of the party's headquarters in Lansing to ensure nobody could enter — the staffers said they denied entry to Maddock's husband, Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock, as well as a film crew.

Since her arrest, Maddock has vociferously denied that she and the rest who were charged did anything wrong at all and said there was nothing secret about the group's meeting in 2020.

"Secret meeting — no, there was no secret meeting," she said, according to Fox 2 Detroit. "These were Trump electors, duly elected Trump electors who met and it's all very public. It was on Facebook. I haven't taken anything down from that day. We met and we turned in paperwork. It was meant to be put alongside with the Democrat electors."

