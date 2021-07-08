Woman facing five years for violating probation in police assault case

Jul. 8—Less than a month after receiving probation in connection to a status check that resulted in an attack on law enforcement, a local woman is now facing five years in prison for violating the terms of her probation.

Danna Lee Konkle, 28, of Nancy, was arrested at approximately 12:36 a.m. Tuesday morning by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Nick Barber for Public Intoxication (controlled substance excluding alcohol) as well as three counts of Probation Violation for a Felony Offense.

On June 18, Konkle was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court to five years' probation after previously pleading guilty to three counts each of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and third-degree Assault (five years concurrent each count) as well as first-degree Bail Jumping (three years, also concurrent).

The wanton endangerment and assault charges stem from a February 18 incident that began with a fire unit which had stopped to check on a 2002 Nissan Maxima that was stuck in the snow on Knoll Court. The responder reported to Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center that the driver appeared to be under the influence, according to Konkle's citation from that time, so Kentucky State Police Trooper Travis Thompson headed that direction to check out the situation.

What Trp. Thompson found was Konkle with "very glossy eyes and constricted pupils." When he asked if she had taken anything, according to the citation, she responded by asking if he were high "then began speaking incoherently."

The trooper reported that Konkle exited her vehicle for standard sobriety tests but refused to actually take them. When Thompson told her that she was under arrest, according to the citation, Konkle began to get back into her car and attempted to punch Trp. Thompson in the face when he tried to stop her.

"At some point during the struggle, [Konkle] fell backward into the driver side seat of the vehicle and I attempted to remove her from the car where she kicked me in the chest with both feet," Thompson wrote, adding that she eventually grabbed a knife that had been in the cup holder.

According to the citation, Trp. Thompson called for back up and the officers eventually broke out the Maxima's driver side window in an attempted to remove Konkle, who then nearly struck Trp. Adam Childress when she drove away. The officers pursued her eastbound on West Ky. 80, at up to 75 mph, until they had to stop due to road and traffic conditions.

Shortly thereafter, the citation stated, a Pulaski deputy sheriff found Konkle parked in her vehicle on McKinley Street where she was then arrested and taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for a blood test. Konkle reportedly resisted being removed from the hospital — striking and kicking two other officers who assisted Thompson in getting her to his vehicle for the trip to Pulaski County Detention Center.

According to online court records, Konkle waived the indictment process on March 11 but wasn't formally sentenced until June — by which time she had racked up the additional bail jumping charge.

By June 30, Konkle was wanted on a bench warrant for reportedly violating probation supervision. A motion to revoke her probation has been filed.

At press time, Konkle remained lodge at PCDC without bond. She is scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 22.