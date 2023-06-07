Woman facing homicide by vehicle, DUI charges after fatal Butler Township crash

A driver involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash in Butler Township Tuesday night is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle and DUI.

Butler township police say Julie Parison, 51, was driving south on Route 8 when she crashed a Ford Fusion into the back of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped at the red light at the intersection with Litman Road.

The impact pushed the Trailblazer into a northbound Chevrolet Malibu that was also stopped at the red light.

The driver of the Trailblazer, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter. The passenger, Kevin McAttee, 61, of Saxonburg, was killed.

The driver of the Malibu, a 59-year-old man, was also injured. The extent of his injuries was not known.

In addition to homicide by vehicle and DUI, police say Parison will be charged with reckless driving, careless driving and speeding upon her release from a hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

