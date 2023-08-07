Woman facing manslaughter charge in stabbing death of boyfriend inside Marlboro apartment

A woman is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend inside an apartment in Marlboro last week, authorities announced Monday.

Darlene Carreras, 37, of Marlboro, was arrested Saturday and is slated to be arraigned Monday in Marlboro District Court on the manslaughter charge in the death of 45-year-old Eric Murray, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlboro Police Chief David Giorgi.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an altercation inside an apartment on St. Ives Way late Wednesday night found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Murray, was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Carreras had been in a “romantic relationship” with Murray and that they had been “seeing each other regularly,” Ryan and Giorgi said. Carreras allegedly stabbed Murray in the chest during an altercation, ultimately killing him.

After the stabbing, Murray is said to have called a friend for help instead of contacting 911 for transport to the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined the manner of death was a homicide caused by stab wounds.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office continue to investigate the incident alongside Marlboro police.

