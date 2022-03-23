Woman facing misdemeanor charges in Kettering KinderCare assault

Mar. 23—A woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly assaulted multiple teachers at a Kettering preschool and daycare Tuesday.

Tozene L. Jackson, 30, of West Carrollton, was charged with three counts of assault and one count each of child endangering and criminal damaging, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Officers responded to KinderCare at 1875 Ebert Ave. around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported a parent was attacking teachers.

"We just had a parent come in and physically attack a bunch of teachers. She just broke everything in my office," said one caller.

They added the parent broke multiple glass pictures in their office, according to dispatch records.

The incident took place in the hallway and children did witness it, but were not injured, the caller said.

Another caller identified Jackson as the parent.

It is not clear what prompted the incident, but a third caller said the woman's 1-year-old had an infection and the mother was initially refusing to take the baby, according to 911 call records. She reportedly did take the baby with her before attempting to leave the daycare.

Kettering police Officer Tyler Johnson said a 30-year-old woman was arrested and that minor injuries were reported to three people.

Injuries to a hand, neck and left ear were reported, according to court documents.

The facility closed early on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday, according to a statement from KinderCare Learning Companies.

"At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of every member of our center community. The management team at our Ebert center is focused on ensuring teachers and children feel safe and supported after yesterday's incident," the statement read. "We closed our center for the remainder of the day Tuesday so that our teachers had time to seek additional support. Our center will reopen on Thursday, March 24."

Jackson is not listed as being in custody at this time, according to Miami Valley Jail records. She is scheduled to be arraigned today.