Woman facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle

Oct. 30—On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department (BPD) were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the vehicle still in gear and her foot on the break, according to her arrest citation.

All the car doors were locked inside the vehicle and an officer allegedly had to break the rear window to make entry into the car.

Police documents state EMS workers had to physically shake Kelly to wake her and when she woke she hit the gas pedal. Kelly allegedly drove her vehicle into the side of the ambulance.

Kelly placed officers and two Madison County EMS workers at risk of serious physical injury or death by being right next to the vehicle when she struck the ambulance, police records indicated.

According to her arrest citation, Kelly was asked what she had taken for medical safety purposes and she told officers she injected heroin approximately an hour prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

Kelly allegedly gave police consent to search her vehicle.

During the search, officers located a purse in the passenger seat that contained a baggie of "a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine" as well as a baggie of a light brown powdery substance, suspected to be heroin, according to court documents.

Drug paraphernalia items were also allegedly located inside the vehicle and Kelly was read her Miranda Warning and agreed to speak with BPD without an attorney present.

An arrest citation state Kelly told officers "the baggies were, in fact, methamphetamine and heroin, but belonged to her girlfriend" who was working at the time of the incident.

Officers also noted Kelly had a suspended drivers license.

She was arrested and transported to Madison County Detention Center.

Kelly is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine),first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a controlled substance of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a suspended or reversed license.

Other arrests:

* Christopher Shanks, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with resisting arrest and probation violation for a felony offense.

* Zachary Benge, of Broadhead, was arrested Oct. 24, and charged with reckless driving, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to surrender revoked operators license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, inadequate silencer (muffler) and disregard-fail to yield right of way.

* Dennis Jones, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with receiving stolen property, driving on a DUI suspended license, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) no registration plates, no registration receipt. failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, leaving the scene of an accident— failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief, driving on a DUI suspended license, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.