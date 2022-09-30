Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four

A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced.

Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing arson charges as well as assault and battery charges, according to officials.

The fire took place at 2 Gage Street on May 14, 2022. That fire tore through the multi-unit home, causing four people to die and leaving multiple other people needing medical treatment.

“Investigators determined that the origin of the fire was an area in the rear of 2 Gage St. and the cause was determined to be incendiary,” according to a release issued by the Worcester County DA, “Ngoiri is a former resident of 2 Gage St,” the release continues.

The Worcester Police took Ngoiri into custody on Thursday. Ngoiri is expected to be arraigned Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

