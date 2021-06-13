Woman fails to appear for prison term

Jun. 13—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who failed to report to prison as required last year.

Detectives said Nicole Lou Berger failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Prison on Dec. 1 to begin serving her prison term of not less than 93 days to five years.

The original charges against Berger were for two misdemeanor offenses of a DUI-controlled substance.

Berger, 26, is described as white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

She has a last known address of 211 W. Market St., Williamstown, Dauphin County, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Berger or other fugitives in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or the Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said, anyone who may see or come in contact with Berger is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.