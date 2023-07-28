Woman faked her own kidnapping in Alabama, cops say. Now Carlee Russell is charged

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old accused of faking her own kidnapping, was charged after weeks of speculation and mystery.

During a July 28 news conference, the Hoover Police Department in Alabama announced two misdemeanor charges against Russell: false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

“Actions can have consequences,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.

Russell turned herself in to law enforcement and was later released on bond, Derzis said.

“I know many are shocked and appalled that Ms. Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused,” Derzis said. “Let me assure you, I, too, share the same frustration, but existing laws only allow the charges that were filed to be filed. I can tell you that I will be contacting our state legislators on behalf of law enforcement in Montgomery and asking them to look at this law applied to these facts and urge them to add an enhancement to current legislation when somebody falsely reports kidnapping or another violent crime.”

The charges stem from a July 13 call Russell made to 911 saying there was a child walking alone along the freeway. After hanging up with dispatch, she disappeared, Hoover police said.

Two days later, police announced she arrived at her home safely, McClatchy News reported.

In the days after Russell reappeared on her doorstep, Hoover police began trying to piece together where she was for more than 48 hours.

On July 13, Russell went to Target and bought snack items she then placed in her car. After getting on the interstate, Russell called 911 and told the operator there was a child in a shirt and diaper walking alone along the side of the road, according to a recording of the call played during a July 19 news conference. She told the operator she would stay with the child until officers could arrive.

Based on surveillance video, officers saw that during the time Russell was on the phone with the dispatcher, her car traveled 600 yards along the side of the road, Derzis said.

When an officer arrived just a few minutes later at Russell’s location, they found only the car, and Russell was missing.

What followed was a multi-agency search of the area. Local agencies and groups started their own search parties, and thousands of dollars were donated to Alabama Crime Stoppers as Russell’s disappearance made national headlines.

Then, on July 15, Russell walked up to her home, Hoover police said. Her family called 911, and she was taken to a hospital where she was treated and then released.

Derzis said Russell told investigators that she had been kidnapped by a red-haired man and an unidentified woman. She told police they had taken her and placed her in the back of a tractor-trailer, according to the chief. She said they had a baby with them whom she heard cry but never saw, Derzis said.

Russell told investigators she was able to get away, Derzis said, and she made her way back home.

Speculation was circulating when police said they had been unable to confirm any of the details of Russell’s story and that a child had not been reported on the road by any other drivers.

Now, police say Russell lied about the kidnapping.

