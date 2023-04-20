Woman fakes her kidnapping, then she’s caught getting food with neighbors, GA cops say

A Georgia woman texted 911 to say she had been kidnapped — but deputies said it was all a farce.

The 23-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she told dispatchers she was kidnapped on April 18 but was later found on a food run with neighbors, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

During their text exchange, officials said the woman gave them a fake name and several locations in southern Hall County where she said her kidnapper had taken her, police wrote in a news release.

At some point, 911 operators tried calling, but the woman texted back that she was deaf. She also told them she was being held at gunpoint, which wasn’t true, deputies said.

The back-and-forth went on for about an hour as local police departments assisted in the search.

After pinging her cell phone, dispatchers were able to locate the woman in a vehicle, which was stopped by a deputy, according to the release.

“They determined that (the woman) was riding with her neighbors to get food and had not been a victim of a crime,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The woman was arrested and charged with with unlawful conduct during a 911 call, reckless conduct, giving a false name/false information to police and false report of a crime, the release states.

Gainesville, the seat of Hall County, is about 55 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

