Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas

·1 min read

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that's featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped, police said.

The 58-year-old woman died Saturday after falling from a mast on the tall ship Elissa, which is berthed at Galveston's seaport museum, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened that she wasn’t double-clipped in,” Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown said. “When she went to move from one location to another, she apparently slipped and fell.”

A spokesman for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which operates the ship and the museum, confirmed the death but declined to provide further details.

Training classes are held each year on the Elissa and they include lessons in sail rigging, which involves climbing up the ships masts, the newspaper reported. A training class had been scheduled to meet on Saturday, according to the foundation's website.

The historical foundation brought the Elissa, which was built in 1877, from a scrapyard in Greece in 1978, according to the foundation. After restoration work, the ship opened as a floating museum and now has more than 40,000 visitors each year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who has called lockdown-breaching government parties “unforgivable.” The prime minister hired Guto Harri, an aide from his days as London mayor who has recently been critical of Johnson, to try to regain control of the government’s messaging after weeks of turmoil that have led some in the ruling Conservatives to call for his removal. “I think what people want is for the government to focus, not on stuff going on at (the government district of) Westminster, but to focus on life ... beyond Westminster, and to focus on the needs of the country,” Johnson said.

  • Exclusive-U.S. calls for 'concrete action' from China to meet Phase 1 purchase commitments

    U.S. officials called on Monday for "concrete action" from China to make good on its commitment to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump. The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of 2021.

  • Federal agencies probe migrant exploitation in Alabama chicken industry

    At least three federal agencies last year began investigating working conditions for migrants in this growing southern hub for the U.S. poultry industry, according to people familiar with the probes. The agencies have been looking for evidence of exploitation of Hispanic migrants in the area after an unusually large number of unaccompanied minors were released from federal shelters to sponsor families here last year, these people told Reuters. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services probe focused on whether minors were falling victim to traffickers exploiting them for labor, three sources familiar with the investigations said.

  • IOC holds in-person meeting with Peng Shuai following concerns over disappearance

    The president of the International Olympic Committee said he held a face-to-face meeting with Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from social media after accusing a former top Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault. In a statement Monday, the IOC said its president, Thomas Bach, had dinner with Peng on Saturday at the Olympic Club in Beijing. IOC member Kirsty Coventry and the former IOC chair of the athletes' commission were also there.

  • What we know — and don’t know — about Codi Bigsby’s disappearance

    Monday marks a week since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was officially reported missing in Hampton. In the time since, authorities have undertaken a massive search operation, scouring the Buckroe Beach neighborhood where Codi lived with his father and three siblings. The search effort has turned up no answer as to what happened to the boy or when he was last seen by someone outside his family. But ...

  • Recipe: Korean flavors punch up Super Bowl pulled pork

    Pulled pork is a Super Bowl party staple for many reasons, not least because it’s a hands-off meal that can feed an entire team with little effort. Simply cut tough and chewy pork shoulder or butt into chunks and toss it into a Dutch oven with seasonings. In our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we make an Asian-inflected take on pulled pork with a trio of high-powered ingredients.

  • German officials probe hate speech over police killing

    German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday. The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

  • White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

    A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling. An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office.

  • And meanwhile there's Iran – the other crisis that threatens the existing world order

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • Woman falls to death after Florida draw bridge she was crossing opens

    A woman fell to her death Sunday when a draw bridge in West Palm Beach, Florida, was raised as she was walking across with her bike, according to police.

  • 17-Year-Old Responds to ‘Disgusting, Disturbing’ Online Attack by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign

    Ethan Lynne says he "will continue to be a voice for students"

  • Updated: 10-year-old dies in a murder-suicide at a Lexington home, officials say

    As family members grieved outside the home Sunday, officials called in local chaplains to comfort and pray with the family and with first responders.

  • Woman dies after falling 60 feet from top of historic sailing ship in Texas harbor

    The “floating museum” welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually.

  • New micronation 'Slowjamastan' rises from the desert … sort of

    A new self-proclaimed sovereign micronation has cropped up along a desolate stretch of Route 78. What that means, and what the owner's plans are, remain unclear.

  • GoFundMe Reverses Plans On ‘Freedom Convoy’ Donations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Promises Investigation

    The GoFundMe website has reversed course and decided to automatically refund donations to the truckers organization leading a protest against Canadian pandemic restrictions. But politicians vowed to investigate the website’s original plans for dealing with donations to the truckers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday morning that he and the state’s attorney general will investigate […]

  • UPDATE: Robbery suspect dies after confrontation with convenience store clerk

    A robbery suspect who allegedly held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint has died after the clerk fought back, Oxnard police say.

  • Man sleeping in van outside home to keep warm dies in fire, Texas officials say

    Candles were lit inside the van to warm it up, fire investigators told news outlets.

  • It's Sámi National Day, but many Michiganders might not know what that is

    Northern Michigan is home to the highest concentration of Sámi descendants, but many Michiganders don't know what Sámi National Day is

  • A 'snowverreaction' created to restrict our freedom

    Please remember that this same reasoning is just as solid regardless of the issue you use it on.

  • Doski Azad wanted to live life as a trans woman in Iraq. But her estranged brother flew from Europe to murder her in a transphobic 'honor killing,' sources say.

    Police told Kurdish television that a brother of Doski Azad, a 23-year-old makeup artist from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was the only suspect.