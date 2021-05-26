Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

FILE - This May 25, 2020 file image, taken from video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog calling police at Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York's Central Park, had her criminal case dismissed Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after completing a counseling program meant to educate her on the harm of her actions. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told the police that a Black bird-watcher had threatened her in New York City's Central Park has sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, claiming it fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist. 

  In a complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Amy Cooper said Franklin Templeton's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal." 

  Cooper is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. 

  Franklin Templeton, part of Franklin Resources Inc, did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment. 

  Cooper's May 25, 2020 dispute with the bird-watcher Christian Cooper, who is not related to her, drew wide attention after a video surfaced of her calling the police and saying "there's an African-American man threatening my life." 

  Franklin Templeton fired Cooper the next day. The video has been seen on Twitter more than 45 million times. 

  Amy Cooper was charged by Manhattan prosecutors last July with filing a false police report. The charges were dropped in February after Cooper completed therapy that included instruction on not using racial bias. 

  (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) 

Recommended Stories

  • Naomi Campbell Reveals She Had Bob Marley Music Playing During 'Special Moment' She Became a Mother

    When signing off from the latest episode of No Filter With Naomi, the supermodel also alluded that she might be taking a break from the online show

  • Appeal of ex U.S. Marine held in Russia disrupted after he got COVID-19 - father

    A legal appeal by former U.S Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a jail term in Russia, has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19, his father said on Wednesday. Reed's legal appeal was due to take place on Wednesday, but his father said in an email to Reuters that his son had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and that his appeal had therefore been postponed.

  • Plans to crack down on people who abandon pets they acquired during lockdown

    Pet owners who abandon the animals they acquired during lockdown when they return to the office could face tougher sentences under plans being considered by ministers. The remit of the Government's pet theft task force has been widened to cover the abandonment of animals amid fears that a large number of pets will be discarded when workers are no longer at home to care for them. The plans could also include measures that punish people who leave dogs at home for extended periods. Ministers are also considering prosecuting "dognapping", which soared during lockdown, under animal welfare laws. Stealing a pet is a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968, and carries a maximum prison term of seven years. A government source told The Times: "We need to start considering that it's not just a theft issue, there's also abandonment." In the first six months of lockdown, 2.2 million people bought dogs. The number of thefts increased by 19 per cent in 2020 from the previous year. Boris Johnson, who owns a dog called Dilyn, has said that dog theft can “cause huge pain and grief” to owners. Robert Buckland, the lord chancellor, said: "This task force will examine every option available to protect families from this appalling crime." David Lammy, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, told The Times: “The dreadful thought of having my dog stolen keeps me up at night. The current laws are failing to put off organised crooks from stealing pets for profit.” Read more: 'Death Row dogs': the pandemic pets whose owners don’t want them any more

  • Embattled Boston top cop loses court bid to block firing

    A judge ruled Tuesday against Boston's embattled police commissioner in his bid to block the city from firing him over decades-old domestic violence accusations. The judge denied Commissioner Dennis White's request for a preliminary injunction, clearing the way for acting Mayor Kim Janey to move forward in removing him from the top job. White was placed on leave in February, just days into the role, after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow police officer.

  • Gun-waving charges against Senate candidate's wife amended

    A special prosecutor said Tuesday he has amended the charges against a St. Louis woman who waved a gun at racial injustice protesters last summer, and he'll decide soon if he'll amend charges against her husband. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted by a grand jury in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said in a statement that he filed a new indictment on Monday that would give jurors the alternative of convicting Patricia McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

  • Mom’s sneaky juice box hack gets baby to take medicine without a clue: ‘You, ma’am, are genius’

    This baby had NO idea what was hiding in her juice box! The post Mom’s sneaky juice box hack gets baby to take medicine without a clue: ‘You, ma’am, are genius’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

    The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer accused of shooting a driver.

  • ‘Debtors’ prison’: Night court, Zoom could help people with suspended licenses in Miami

    A Miami-Dade County judge wants to reduce a source of so much of the traffic in the courtrooms he supervises: suspended licenses tied to unpaid fines for minor offenses.

  • Ex-cop trying to skirt ticket impersonated federal agent in NC — badge and all, feds say

    The 58-year-old had been fired from his job as a police officer in another state for “untruthful statements,” investigators said.

  • New Hampshire Police put out active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson on charges of assault

    Manson has also been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant and actress Esmé Bianco, as well as being accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood.

  • Senators swore to support America, not the filibuster. Kill it to save the January 6 commission.

    If Republicans filibuster the January 6 commission, they’re joining Trump’s insurrection. Will Democrats choose democracy or a rule that undermines it?

  • Kate Winslet was just another Hollywood actress — until she wasn't

    Why 'Mare of Easttown' feels like a role the actress has been building toward her entire career

  • The harsh spotlight on Black women leading big cities

    In the wake of the George Floyd protests, the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago and D.C. were challenged perhaps more than any others.

  • Darnella Frazier, teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, reflects on his death a year later

    "It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me," Darnella Frazier, 18, wrote in a statement.

  • A lemur on my keyboard - Thai girl plays for animals in deserted zoo

    Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a Thai zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument. It was the latest in an unusual series of outdoor recitals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, by 11-year-old Seenlada Supat, who says she wants to keep the animals company while visitor numbers are low due to a COVID-19 outbreak. "I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," she told Reuters.

  • Amazon to buy MGM studio, home to James Bond, 'Handmaid's Tale,' for $8.45 billion

    Amazon said it will help preserve MGM's film archives, which includes 4,000 titles, including the James Bond franchise, "Raging Bull" and "Rocky."

  • California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

    California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state's central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast. The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay was touted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes and help the state and federal government reach ambitious climate change goals through clean energy production. “California, as we all know, has a world class offshore wind resource, and it can play a major role in helping to accelerate California’s and the nation’s transition to clean energy,” National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said.

  • Chad, Lori Daybell face murder charges in deaths of Lori’s children, Chad’s ex-wife

    The bodies of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found buried on Chad’s Fremont County property last year.

  • Around 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says U.N.

    More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in eastern Congo that killed dozens and continues to cause strong earthquakes in the nearby city of Goma, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Saturday's eruption sent rivers of lava streaming down the hillside from Mount Nyiragongo, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing thousands to flee, but stopped 300 metres short of Goma airport, the main hub for aid operations in the east of Congo. The ash cloud caused by the eruption has closed down airports in Goma and Bukavu, and is likely to cause respiratory diseases, the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’