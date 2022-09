Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck western Mexico early on Thursday, claiming the life of a woman in Mexico City who fell and hit her head as residents evacuated their homes during the country's second major temblor this week. The Mexico City government said the woman stumbled on the stairs of her home in the city's central Doctores neighborhood as quake alarms rang out and buildings began to shake. The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) first measured at magnitude 7.0, was weaker and deeper than Monday's temblor, striking at a depth of 20.7 km (12.9 miles).