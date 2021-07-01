Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing phone pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel in an incident captured on video was indicted on hate crimes charges Wednesday.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, pleaded not guilty to four charges brought by a grand jury, including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, during a virtual arraignment.

In December, Ponsetto confronted 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at the Arlo Hotel in a now-viral video recorded and shared by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.

Video shows Ponsetto yelling at the teenager and lunging at him as he denies stealing her phone. Ponsetto's phone was found soon after in a ride-hailing vehicle.

Although Ponsetto initially appeared to apologize, she later downplayed her behavior in a tense interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" earlier this year.

Ponsetto was arrested in January, but she did not initially face hate crime charges. Harrold's family filed a lawsuit against Ponsetto and the hotel accusing the woman of racial profiling.

Kat Rodriguez, the teen’s mother, said during a press conference she was not surprised Ponsetto pleaded not guilty. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton and family attorney Ben Crump were also present at the press conference.

Ponsetto's attorney Paul D'Emilia called the charges "shameful" in a statement to USA TODAY.

“The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute,” D’Emilia said. “In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system.”

Ponsetto is set to appear in court again on Oct. 20.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft faces hate crime charges