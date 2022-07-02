Woman fatal struck by Amtrack train in China Grove, police say

A woman has died after being struck by a train, according to the China Grove Police Department.

Police said shortly before 4 p.m. they responded to a call about a person being struck by a train.

At the scene, police said they found the body of a woman with fatal injuries. She has been identified as 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin.

ALSO READ: California Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in Brentwood

Police said the train had stopped nearby and was identified as an Amtrack passenger train.

Police said this case appears to be accidental however the investigation is ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in California)











