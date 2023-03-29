Woman fatally injures herself and 3-year-old boy in East Anchorage parking lot, police say

Mar. 29—A 3-year-old boy was fatally injured and a woman died by suicide in an East Anchorage parking lot Tuesday morning, Anchorage police said.

The woman called police dispatchers at 10:36 a.m. to report she was going to harm herself, police said. She shot herself inside her vehicle just after the first officer arrived to the Glenn Square parking lot on Mountain View Drive, they said.

The boy was also injured inside the vehicle, according to police.

Officers rendered first aid to the woman and boy until medics arrived, police said. They were brought to a hospital where police said both were pronounced dead.

Police did not release the names of the woman or the child. In a statement, the department described the child as a victim of domestic violence.

Police spokeswoman Cherie Zajdzinski did not answer questions Tuesday about the deaths and said the department has "nothing further to release as it is an ongoing investigation."