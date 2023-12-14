Woman fatally shoots accused hit-and-run driver, Georgia cops say. She’s off to prison

An Atlanta-area woman accused of following, confronting and fatally shooting a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash has been convicted of murder, Georgia outlets reported.

On Dec. 12, a jury found Hannah Payne, 25, guilty on multiple charges, including malice murder, in the death of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring, WAGA reported.

Payne was also found guilty of felony murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the station.

“It’s a victory, but it’s not a victory because the victory would be Mr. Herring being here celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family,” Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosely told WXIA. “It’s bittersweet; I’m happy that we now have justice for the family.”

The verdict comes more than four years after the fatal 2019 incident in Clayton County. Authorities said Payne, who was 21 at the time, tailed Herring in her car after she said she saw him strike another vehicle and leave, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Payne only witnessed the crash and was not involved, according to the newspaper.

She called 911, but ignored dispatchers’ instructions to stay at the scene, WSB-TV reported in 2019. A detective testified that Payne then blocked Herring with her car and got out to confront him.

Detectives previously cited witnesses who said it appeared Herring was having a medical emergency, “like diabetic shock,” when Payne confronted him, according to WXIA.

During the confrontation, she shot and killed the driver, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During her trial, Payne said she didn’t intend to shoot Herring, according to WXIA. She burst into tears when the verdict was read aloud, according to video live streamed by the station.

A sentencing hearing is set for Friday, Dec. 15, WANF reported.

In Georgia, a person convicted of murder charges faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

