Woman fatally shoots husband at Merritt Island home, deputies say

Sheriff’s investigators in Brevard County are piecing together details of a deadly shooting on Merritt Island.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a home along Walter Street just before 10:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Detectives said their preliminary findings suggested that the shooting involved a domestic dispute between the man and his wife.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still collecting evidence in the case and said, as of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

At last report, the names of the man and woman involved in the shooting incident were unavailable.

Officials said there was no danger to the public.

BCSO is asking anyone with information about this case to call Agent Bruce Connors at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

All calls to Crimeline are confidential; callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.

