Woman fatally shot 4-year-old, then herself in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 32-year-old woman moved a sofa and a refrigerator behind the door of a hotel room before fatally shooting a 4-year-old child and herself.

That’s what Port St. Lucie police believe happened following an investigation of a Saturday incident at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in the 10400 block of Southwest Village Parkway, police stated Monday.

Investigators learned a 28-year-old man had left the room to get breakfast, and when he returned found the door locked. The woman wasn’t answering. Hotel staff called 911 about 12:13 p.m., and police went to the hotel.

“The male informed officers that he was concerned for the well-being of the female and child because they were not answering or opening the door,” police stated.

Officers used a room key but the interior security lock was engaged. They forced open the door, and moved a refrigerator and sofa that had been positioned behind the door.

The child, with two gunshot wounds, was on the bed, and the woman, who had a single gunshot wound, also was on the bed. A 9mm firearm was there.

Police believe the woman shot the 4-year-old child and then took her own life, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Police did not release the names of the three or their relationship, citing Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Police learned the woman and child on Jan. 19 arrived at the hotel after leaving Miami. The 28-year-old man traveled separately from Miami, and also arrived on Jan. 19. The three were in the room together and were identified as Miami residents. The hotel was chosen at random, and they had no connections to Port St. Lucie, police said.

“Our understanding was they just wanted to leave the Miami area for a couple of days,” Dellacroce said.

Dellacroce said the 28-year-old didn’t give police any information about the woman’s mental health.

“There’s no indication for a motive,” Dellacroce said.

Police said those needing mental health resources can call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

