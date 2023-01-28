Woman fatally shot in Albany's first homicide of 2023

Jan. 28—ALBANY — After nearly making it through the first month of the year without a homicide, Albany has recorded its first slaying of the year, and police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of an Albany woman.

Jerri Dudley, 48, was shot in the head before 11 a.m. on Friday at the Sunrise Inn, 2706 N. Slappey Blvd., according to the Albany Police Department. Dudley later died of her injuries.

Investigators were able to identify Anthony Manriquez as the suspect. He is wanted on murder and other charges, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the deadly shooting or Marquiquez's whereabouts to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 431-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.

Dudley was shot once in the head, and there appeared to have been an altercation at the location, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. He said he did not know what the motive was for the slaying.

"That's an area where there's drugs, prostitution going on," he said.