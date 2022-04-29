Woman fatally shot at apartment complex on northeast side of Indianapolis, police say

A woman was shot and killed early Friday at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle, near I-465 and East 56th Street. Police found the woman with a gunshot wound near an apartment in the complex.

Emergency medical personnel took her to a hospital in critical condition. She died shortly after arriving.

Her identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No additional information about the killing has been announced as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov or at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Woman killed at northeast side apartment complex