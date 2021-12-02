Woman fatally shot in Arlington apartment on Monday identified; no arrests reported

The woman who was found fatally shot in an Arlington apartment on Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Jayde Marshay Bell-Louis, authorities said.

The apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive, was not listed as Bell-Louis’ address by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and her connection to the address is not known at this time.

Arlington police arrived at the scene around 3:57 a.m. in response to a welfare check an apartment resident had requested after seeing a door open. Authorities said the front door of the apartment was damaged as if someone had forced their way inside.

Inside, officers found Bell-Louis with a gunshot wound. According to the Medical Examiner’s report, she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Arlington police said her death is being investigated as a homicide. On Wednesday, police said they do not believe the incident was a random shooting.

No arrests in the case have been reported as of Wednesday evening.